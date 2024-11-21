30x30 Plan is topic for FCAT program

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will present a talk by Pam Heatherington, Environmental Center of San Diego Director, on the 30x30 Plan on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Heatherington was raised in San Diego and was treasurer for the San Luis Bay Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation, commissioner on the Atascadero Planning Commission, a founding partner of the Marine Interest Group of Morro Bay, and founding member of the Organization for Regional Coastal Activist among other activities.

The Environmental Center of San Diego is a community working together to protect and enhance San Diego's natural environment through education, advocacy and direct action, to ensure access to the coast where feasible, inspiring a deeper understanding and appreciation of positive environmental change and advocacy while working to improve the quality of life and economic vitality of our community.

In October 2020, Governor Newsom issued Executive Order N-82-20 which established a state goal of conserving 30% of California's lands and coastal waters by 2030 – known as 30x30.

The 30x30 goal is intended to help accelerate conservation of our lands and coastal waters through voluntary, collaborative action with partners across the state to meet three objectives: conserve and restore biodiversity, expand access to nature, and mitigate and build resilience to climate change.

FCAT presents monthly (except December) presentations about climate change and mitigation, usually on the last Tuesday of the month on Zoom. To receive the Zoom link, sign up for the group's eblast at https:// fallbrookclimateactionteam.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Climate Action Team.