4 Tips for cold-weather curb appeal

It’s easy to make your property look great in the spring and summer. In those months, it’s often warm and sunny; flowers are blooming, grass is growing and your home’s features can shine.

But what about the colder seasons? There’s no doubt that autumn and winter can make keeping up curb appeal a little challenging.

You can make your home look beautiful no matter the time of year with these tips.

1. Opt for hardy plants. You might not be able to have a lush floral garden in the winter, but there are plants that can stand up to harsh weather and give your yard some color and character. You can also decorate with potted seasonal plants, like poinsettias.

2. Improve your lighting. Using lights to line your driveway and yard can enhance the appearance and safety of your home as the nights get longer. You can also add strings of lights to distract from the bare branches that may surround your house.

3. Stay on top of maintenance. Raking leaves and shoveling snow aren’t fun jobs, but they’re necessary if you want to make your home look good. If you’re unable to do these tasks yourself, you could hire a neighbor or local landscaper instead.

4. Freshen up your front door. Upgrade your front door and porch area with some new decor – maybe an evergreen wreath or garlands, for example. If you have outdoor furniture on your front porch, you can also change the color palette of any pillows to achieve a fitting seasonal appearance.

