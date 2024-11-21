Bill Macy, Major USMC Retired, was born in San Francisco in1931. He graduated UC Berkeley where he met his best friend, Dean Crowder.

He then joined the Marine Corps and was a White House Aide under President Eisenhower and an Aide to the Assistant Secretary of the Navy. He served a tour in Korea and two tours in Vietnam before retiring in 1972.

He then started his second career as a teacher. He taught English at Vista High for five years and social studies at Fallbrook High for 19 years where he helped coach the Academic Decathlon with Joyce Esbensen and served as a PTA officer.

He had a passion for running, swimming and eating.

He and Pat were married for 66 years, had five children, Bill (Vicki), Lisa, Linda, Laura and Melissa; 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He will be deeply missed but forever remembered for his love of country and family.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Semper Fi Foundation.