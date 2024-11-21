Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

BUSD renews drumline music instruction agreement

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporterq | Last updated Nov 24, 2024 9:37pm0
Share

The Bonsall Unified School District has renewed its music instruction services agreement with Kai Turley.

A 5-0 BUSD board vote Oct. 16 approved a new independent contractor agreement with Turley for drumline learning enrichment courses. The agreement covers the 2024-25 school year from Aug. 14 to June 8, and Turley will be paid $14,400 for that period.

“Extracurricular learning, such as our drumline classes, expose students to a variety of arts and activities to enhance the traditional core academics offered during the school day,” said BUSD Superintendent Heather Golly.

In February 2023, the...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 