BUSD renews drumline music instruction agreement

The Bonsall Unified School District has renewed its music instruction services agreement with Kai Turley.

A 5-0 BUSD board vote Oct. 16 approved a new independent contractor agreement with Turley for drumline learning enrichment courses. The agreement covers the 2024-25 school year from Aug. 14 to June 8, and Turley will be paid $14,400 for that period.

“Extracurricular learning, such as our drumline classes, expose students to a variety of arts and activities to enhance the traditional core academics offered during the school day,” said BUSD Superintendent Heather Golly.

In February 2023, the...