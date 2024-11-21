Cal Fire and UC San Diego's ALERTCalifornia partner to enhance wildfire response with new VideoWall in San Diego County

EL CAJON – The partnership between Cal Fire and the University of California San Diego's ALERTCalifornia has advanced the fight against wildfires statewide. Since its inception in July 2023, this collaboration has improved wildfire detection, response times, and public awareness, keeping us all informed and prepared.

The VideoWall is the newest addition to ALERTCalifornia’s technology investments statewide. Located in the San Diego Interagency Emergency Command Center, the VideoWall provides real-time intelligence to Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire personnel by displaying fire modeling technolo...