Christmas comes early for local teachers

FALLBROOK – Carrying on a tradition that was launched in 2005, CalRTA Division 81 awarded close to $3,500 in teacher support grants to 18 recipients this year.

Since the program's inception, over $30,000 have been awarded to date. Durable teaching materials such as headphones, books, and science equipment were among the items funded. Teachers from all four local school districts were represented.

Despite the fact that CalRTA Division 81 is merging with Division 45 and will no longer have a separate grant program, teacher grants will continue to be available through a similar program of CalRTA...