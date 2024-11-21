County receives $250,000 for Child Safety Seat Education Program

The county’s Health and Human Services Agency received a California Office of Traffic Safety grant to support its efforts to educate parents and caregivers about the importance of child safety seats. The grant program runs through September 2025.

“We are thrilled to receive this funding to support our child safety seat education program,” said County Health and Human Services Agency Community Operations Officer Barbara Jiménez. “Proper use of child car seats can dramatically reduce the risk of injury or death in a crash. With this grant, we can provide hands-on training, resources, and support...