Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

First use of Rainbow Water's Rapid Aerial Water Supply aids in protecting Fallbrook homes

Last updated Nov 22, 2024 11:39pm0
Share
count

A helicopter makes one of the close to 30 aerial water drops from the nearby RAWS tank, significantly increasing the effectiveness of the air response and protecting homes in the Garden fire's path. Village News/Courtesy photo

count

FALLBROOK – Fire protection agencies utilized Rainbow Municipal Water District's Rapid Aerial Water Supply (RAWS) tank to aid in suppressing the Garden fire, a fast-moving brush fire that broke out Friday afternoon, Nov. 8 near Lake Garden Drive in Fallbrook.

Fueled by Santa Ana winds and dry, flashy vegetation, the fire spread quickly, threatening nearby homes, and prompting precautionary evacuations. The North County Fire Protection District, Cal Fire, and several assisting agencies stopped the spread of the fire at 48 acres with no structures destroyed.

Central to the success of the firefig...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 11/23/2024 01:26