First use of Rainbow Water's Rapid Aerial Water Supply aids in protecting Fallbrook homes

FALLBROOK – Fire protection agencies utilized Rainbow Municipal Water District's Rapid Aerial Water Supply (RAWS) tank to aid in suppressing the Garden fire, a fast-moving brush fire that broke out Friday afternoon, Nov. 8 near Lake Garden Drive in Fallbrook.

Fueled by Santa Ana winds and dry, flashy vegetation, the fire spread quickly, threatening nearby homes, and prompting precautionary evacuations. The North County Fire Protection District, Cal Fire, and several assisting agencies stopped the spread of the fire at 48 acres with no structures destroyed.

Central to the success of the firefig...