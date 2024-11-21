Military-connected students succeed: San Onofre School and Mary Fay Pendleton's remarkable growth

FALLBROOK – San Onofre School and Mary Fay Pendleton, two schools aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton exclusively serving students from active military families, have experienced unprecedented growth in academic achievement. Recent performance results in both English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics underscore a commitment to high-quality, targeted education tailored to the needs of military-connected students.

Both schools have been awarded the prestigious Purple Star designation by the State of California, recognizing their exceptional commitment to supporting military-connected famil...