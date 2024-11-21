Supervisors approve retention of Flowerwood Lane 25 mph speed limit

The 25 mph speed limit on Flowerwood Lane between Knottwood Way and Gird Road will be retained.

A 5-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote Oct. 9 approved the first reading and introduction of the ordinance to retain the speed limit for the 1.35-mile segment and to recertify the speed limit for radar enforcement. The supervisors voted 4-0 Oct. 23 with Joel Anderson absent to approve the second reading and adoption.

In order for a speed limit to be enforceable by radar, a speed survey must show that the speed limit is within an adjacent 5 mph increment to the 85th percentile speed. Period...