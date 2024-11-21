UMGC announces summer 2024 graduates, president's list

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
ADELPHI, Maryland – University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) graduated more than 3,200 students worldwide in the summer 2024 term. Fallbrook graduates included:
Gabriel Reyes, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Lia Williams, Master of Science in Cybersecurity Management and Policy
Marcelina Swan, Master of Science in Cybersecurity Technology and president's list designation. To qualify for the prestigious list at UMGC, a student must have graduated with a bachelor's or master's degree and a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 4.0.
