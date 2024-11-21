UMGC announces summer 2024 graduates, president's list

ADELPHI, Maryland – University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) graduated more than 3,200 students worldwide in the summer 2024 term. Fallbrook graduates included:

Gabriel Reyes, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Lia Williams, Master of Science in Cybersecurity Management and Policy

Marcelina Swan, Master of Science in Cybersecurity Technology and president's list designation. To qualify for the prestigious list at UMGC, a student must have graduated with a bachelor's or master's degree and a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 4.0.

