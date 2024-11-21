Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Celebrate the season: International Holiday Show returns to Fallbrook Art Center

Locals can find gifts at the Fallbrook Art Center's International Holiday Show. Village News/Shutterstock photo

FALLBROOK – This holiday season, the Fallbrook Art Center invites the community to embark on a captivating journey celebrating the diversity of holiday traditions. The much-anticipated International Holiday Show will be open from Nov. 22 to Dec. 24, showcasing an extraordinary collection of artisan gifts that foster intercultural understanding and appreciation.

Located at 103 S. Main Ave., the exhibition invites art enthusiasts, families, and friends to immerse themselves in the festive spirit and discover unique treasures from around the world. Visitors can explore a vibrant selection of jewe...

 

