The Modern Gentlemen to perform at Pala Casino

PALA – The Modern Gentlemen will be performing Saturday, Nov. 23 at Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort. From their illustrious beginning in the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame band "The Four Seasons" to their evolution as "The Modern Day Keepers of The Classics," brothers Brian and Brandon Brigham, alongside Landon Beard and Todd Fournier, infuse their harmony on yesterday's hits, today.

Handpicked by the legendary Frankie Valli, they've captivated audiences all over the world with the music icon for over a decade before embarking on their new chapter and carving out a unique place in the music industry.

I...