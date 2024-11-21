Theatre Talk for the holidays

Take a look and see what is happening nearby.

Broadway San Diego is dark until Jan. 14 when it will open the new year with "Back to the Future." For tickets, call 619-564-3000 or go to www.broadwaysd.com.

You won't want to miss this limited engagement. Performed by City Ballet of San Diego "The Nutcracker" opens Dec. 20 to 23 at the California Center for the Arts at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido, 760-839-4149. For tickets visit either www.artcenter.org or 858-272-8663 or www.cityballet.org.

It's Christmas time and The Cygnet Theatre Old Town San Diego once again is sharing the joy with D...