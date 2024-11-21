7 Tips for choosing your health benefits for 2025

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
As inflation in the U.S. remains high, you may be looking to adjust your lifestyle and spending habits. But when it comes to health care, itâ€™s important to keep your budget and well-being in mind.
This yearâ€™s open enrollment season is a good chance to review how youâ€™re using health services and decide whether youâ€™ll stick with the plan youâ€™ve got or switch to another being offered. Itâ€™s also an opportunity to assess your overall care costs to help ensure you choose a plan that will work best for next yearâ€™s budget.
Enrollment timing: For people with coverage from their employer, open enrollmen...
Reader Comments(0)