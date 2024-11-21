Avoid overindulging this holiday season

During the holidays, overindulging in alcohol and food is widely accepted. Throughout history, for as long as the holiday season has been celebrated in the United States, we are encouraged to have that extra drink or plate of food.

Alcohol, for instance, is widely used in excess, and this has never changed. While our knowledge about moderation and the short and long-term health impacts of alcohol have changed for the better, most Americans face the obstacle of overindulgence during the holidays, deciding whether to avoid the temptation or go with the flow.

There are countless reasons why alcoh...