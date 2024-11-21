County urges residents to get disaster ready, 10 steps to get started

Due to the high winds forecast and wildfire potential, County Emergency Services offers this quick checklist of things to do in preparation for any emergency or disaster.

1. Do not attempt to use power tools to clear away brush during a red flag warning because it could spark a fire. Instead, clear away flammable debris by raking or trimming vegetation with hand tools only.

2. In the event of a wildfire, just evacuate if conditions worsen and you feel unsafe. Do not wait for an official notification.

3. Be ready to evacuate in 15 minutes or less. This means you should have a bag pre-packed tha...