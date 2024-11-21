Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

County urges residents to get disaster ready, 10 steps to get started

Yvette Urrea Moe, County of San Diego Communications Office | Last updated Nov 24, 2024 9:41pm0
Share
count

A new updated Personal Disaster Plan is available for San Diego County residents to learn what to do before, during and after a disaster. Village News/Courtesy photo

Due to the high winds forecast and wildfire potential, County Emergency Services offers this quick checklist of things to do in preparation for any emergency or disaster.

1. Do not attempt to use power tools to clear away brush during a red flag warning because it could spark a fire. Instead, clear away flammable debris by raking or trimming vegetation with hand tools only.

2. In the event of a wildfire, just evacuate if conditions worsen and you feel unsafe. Do not wait for an official notification.

3. Be ready to evacuate in 15 minutes or less. This means you should have a bag pre-packed tha...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 11/25/2024 15:10