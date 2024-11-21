FUESD's Farmers Market promotes healthy choices, financial literacy, and hands-on learning for students

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union Elementary School District recently hosted Farmers Markets at La Paloma, William H. Frazier, and San Onofre schools, all organized by its dedicated Child Nutrition Services Department. These engaging events provided students with an incredible opportunity to learn about the importance of fresh, locally sourced foods and how these choices contribute to a healthy lifestyle.

At the market, students were given play money and encouraged to shop for fresh produce, allowing them to experience the joy of selecting healthy foods while also learning valuable lessons in financ...