FUESD's Farmers Market promotes healthy choices, financial literacy, and hands-on learning for students

Last updated Nov 22, 2024 11:25pm0
Students at La Paloma Elementary School choose their produce from the Farmers Market organized by the school district's Child Nutrition Services Department. Village News/FUESD photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union Elementary School District recently hosted Farmers Markets at La Paloma, William H. Frazier, and San Onofre schools, all organized by its dedicated Child Nutrition Services Department. These engaging events provided students with an incredible opportunity to learn about the importance of fresh, locally sourced foods and how these choices contribute to a healthy lifestyle.

At the market, students were given play money and encouraged to shop for fresh produce, allowing them to experience the joy of selecting healthy foods while also learning valuable lessons in financ...

 

