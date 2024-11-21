Healthy Community, Healthy You: Apples – Do they keep the doctor away?

They say, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away." Is this statement true? Apples do have multiple health benefits and many types for us to enjoy. From green to Granny Smith, to Fuji, Gala, and Red Delicious, there's a taste and type for different tastebuds. We can eat one right in the palm of our hand or cut it up and put the chunks/slices into pies, muffins, salads, oatmeal, smoothies, or mixed fruit bowls.

There are nutritional benefits when we eat apples. One medium-sized apple has about 105 calories, 10% of the daily value of calcium we need, 5 grams of fiber, and 28 grams of carbohydrates...