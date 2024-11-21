Landscaping and Gardening Tips for December in Southern California

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
December in Southern California might not be as frigid as other parts of the country, but it still brings cooler temperatures and shorter days. While this may seem like a time to take a break from your garden, it’s actually the perfect time to prepare your yard for the coming year. With the right strategies, you can keep your landscape looking vibrant and ensure a thriving garden come spring. Here are some expert tips tailored to our unique Southern California climate:
1. Focus on Winter Pruning
• Fruit Trees: This is the ideal time to prune deciduous fruit trees such as apples, peaches, and p...
