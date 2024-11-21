Lizzy the cat is waiting for a home

count
Lizzy was found pregnant and alone when she was brought to the Fallbrook Animal sanctuary in June 2023. Her foster family took her in where she gave birth to and raised eight healthy kittens. All have since been adopted, but Lizzy is still waiting for her fur-ever home. She is a quiet girl and enjoys playing with her toys and feather wand. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. If you would like to meet this sweet girl, email [email protected]. Village News/Courtesy photo
