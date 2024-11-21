NMN Construction given contract for Rattlesnake Reservoir site improvements

The Fallbrook Public Utility District board awarded NMN Construction the FPUD contract for improvements to the Rattlesnake Reservoir site.

The 5-0 vote Oct. 28 approved an $818,000 contract with NMN Construction, whose office is in Tustin. Rattlesnake Reservoir itself is in good condition, but the area around the tank is in need of significant improvements due to erosion and stormwater issues on the Olive Hill area site.

Rattlesnake Reservoir was installed in the 1950s. The steel reservoir has a capacity of 3.5 million gallons. The improvements will include slope stabilization measures, regrad...