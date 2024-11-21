Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

'ThanksLiving' vegan recipes

Savannah R. Reynolds, Village News Intern | Last updated Nov 22, 2024 11:37pm0
Village News/Savannah R. Reynolds photos count

Plated Lentil Loaf, Mac 'n "Cheeze" and Mashed Potatoes

count

This Thanksgiving let's take a moment to celebrate not only the abundance of food on our tables but also the compassion in our hearts. These plant-based dishes are a beautiful way to nourish our bodies, uplift our spirits, and show kindness to the animals we share this world with. By choosing vegan recipes, we embrace a lifestyle that honors all living beings, making the holiday season even more meaningful.

These three delicious recipes are perfect for bringing people together and celebrating with compassion. Each recipe serves seven people, making them ideal for a cozy family gathering or sma...

 

