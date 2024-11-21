Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

B&GC launches annual Toy Drive

Club kids show off their new toys Christmas 2023. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Boys & Girls Clubs of North County is excited to announce its annual Toy Drive, aimed at bringing joy to local children in the community. This year, the club is determined to collect and distribute toys to children in need before the winter school break, ensuring that every child experiences the magic of the holiday season.

Unwrapped toys and presents for ages 7 to 17 are desperately needed. On average, Boys & Girls Clubs of North County serves 2,500 Club members between 10 different sites. Many club members deal with food insecurity among other challenges at home, and the club off...

 

