Chamber donates proceeds to Out of the Ashes Fund

The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce presents a donation of $2,500 to Legacy Endowment Community Foundation for the Out of the Ashes Fund, from left, Michael Starling, golf committee; Camile Fjeld Castaño, golf committee; Jean Larsen, executive director for Legacy Foundation; Lila Hargrove, CEO, Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce; Leticia Opperman, business coordinator for Legacy Foundation; Jackie Toppin, membership director/golf committee chair; and Anne Klentz, FCC volunteer/golf committee. The donation was a portion of the proceeds from the chamber's Annual Charity Golf Tournament Fundraiser held at The Havens Country Club on Sept. 30. Village News/Courtesy photo

 

