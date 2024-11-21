Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook acquires flow control facility from CWA

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Nov 22, 2024 11:17pm0
Share

The conditions of the detachment of the Fallbrook Public Utility District from the San Diego County Water Authority included an exit fee paid to the SDCWA to cover the loss of CWA fixed revenues. The agreement also included FPUD purchasing the CWA infrastructure used to provide water to FPUD.

The Oct. 28 FPUD board meeting approved the acquisition of the Fallbrook 3 Flow Control Facility. The 5-0 vote authorized FPUD General Manager Jack Bebee to approve a Bill of Sale which will transfer ownership of the flow control facility to FPUD. The CWA will be paid $112,850 for the infrastructure.

The...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 11/23/2024 01:19