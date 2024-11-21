Fallbrook acquires flow control facility from CWA

The conditions of the detachment of the Fallbrook Public Utility District from the San Diego County Water Authority included an exit fee paid to the SDCWA to cover the loss of CWA fixed revenues. The agreement also included FPUD purchasing the CWA infrastructure used to provide water to FPUD.

The Oct. 28 FPUD board meeting approved the acquisition of the Fallbrook 3 Flow Control Facility. The 5-0 vote authorized FPUD General Manager Jack Bebee to approve a Bill of Sale which will transfer ownership of the flow control facility to FPUD. The CWA will be paid $112,850 for the infrastructure.

