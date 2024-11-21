Fallbrook man launches worldwide plan for Peace on Earth

Mark Courtman is sparking a community-driven movement in Fallbrook with his "Peace Project," a vision that aims to bring peace from within individuals to the entire town. Courtman, the founder of the project, said the initiative goes beyond ideals and encourages people to become active participants in building a peaceful world.

"The genius is going to come from everybody. That's part of it," Courtman said. "Peace isn't just an idea – it's a tangible goal that begins with everyone's contributions."

A vision for peace and connection

Courtman's vision is simple: bring people together to create pe...