Former employee sues North County Fire for wrongful termination

After two disciplinary write-ups and being placed on administrative leave, Cherie Juul, a 55-year-old woman who worked for the North County Fire Protection District for 13 years, is suing the agency, claiming age and gender discrimination and wrongful termination.

Juul was the finance manager before the termination.

When asked about the lawsuit, North County Fire Protection District Chief Keith McReynolds said, “The District does not comment on pending litigation but adamantly denies the claims and will vigorously defend against them.”

According to the suit filed, the plaintiff’s responsibilit...