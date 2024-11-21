Grants are helping to finance NCFPD needs

In recent months the North County Fire Protection District has been awarded more than $685,000 in grant funding.

"It's been a great year for grant awards for the North County Fire Protection District," said NCFPD Fire Chief Keith McReynolds.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency's U.S. Fire Administration has an Assistance to Firefighters Grant program which provides funding to fire departments and other emergency medical services providers so that those agencies can equip and train emergency personnel, enhance operational effectiveness, facilitate interface with other agencies, and encourag...