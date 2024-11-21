North County Fire awarded $165,000 grant for new emergency rescue equipment

FALLBROOK – The California Office of Transportation Safety has announced that the North County Fire Protection District was awarded a $165,000 grant to purchase new rescue equipment. This funding will allow the district to begin transitioning its current fleet of gas-powered equipment to battery-operated zero-emission lightweight extrication equipment.

“We are incredibly grateful for this grant, which will allow us to purchase state-of-the-art rescue tools and provide training to our first responders that is critical for the care of people injured in crashes,” NCFPD Fire Chief Keith McReynolds...