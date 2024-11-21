Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

North County Fire awarded $165,000 grant for new emergency rescue equipment

Last updated Nov 22, 2024 11:17pm0
Share

FALLBROOK – The California Office of Transportation Safety has announced that the North County Fire Protection District was awarded a $165,000 grant to purchase new rescue equipment. This funding will allow the district to begin transitioning its current fleet of gas-powered equipment to battery-operated zero-emission lightweight extrication equipment.

“We are incredibly grateful for this grant, which will allow us to purchase state-of-the-art rescue tools and provide training to our first responders that is critical for the care of people injured in crashes,” NCFPD Fire Chief Keith McReynolds...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 11/23/2024 01:19