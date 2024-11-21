Oceanside Area welcomes new commander

OCEANSIDE – On Oct. 31, the Oceanside Area of the California Highway Patrol welcomed Captain Bradley Palmer as the new Oceanside Area Commander. Captain Palmer transferred to the Oceanside Area after serving as the CHP Capistrano Commander overseeing the South Orange County region.

Captain Palmer is married with two children. He has lived in the Carlsbad area for the last 10 years, and his two children attend Carlsbad Unified School District schools. Captain Palmer earned a master's degree in public administration from California State University, San Bernardino, and a bachelor's degree in pub...