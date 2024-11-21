Reaching the Hungry earns 2024 Top-Rated Award from GreatNonprofits

FALLBROOK – Reaching the Hungry, a local ministry dedicated to mobilizing individuals and churches to serve the physically and spiritually hungry worldwide, has been honored with a 2024 Top-Rated Award from GreatNonprofits, a highly respected platform that showcases reviews about nonprofits.

Under the leadership of founder and CEO Carlos Sales and his wife Lisa Sales, both Fallbrook residents, Reaching the Hungry organizes international mission trips that make a profound impact on the lives of countless individuals, children, and families in countries such as Mexico, Costa Rica, The Philippine...