There have been multiple calls to the Village News about a fire on Old Stage in town. The cause is a flag burning ceremony at the VFW, which causes some blooms of black smoke. The VFW does this ceremony periodically, which is the respectful way to retire worn flags.

Flag burning ceremonies, often conducted by Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) posts, are solemn events meant to respectfully retire worn or damaged American flags that are no longer fit for display. The United States Flag Code specifies that the preferred method of disposing of an unserviceable flag is by burning it in a dignified manner. These ceremonies honor the flag's symbolism of freedom, sacrifice, and unity, reflecting deep respect for the values it represents. By organizing these ceremonies, VFW posts provide a proper and meaningful way for communities to retire flags while educating participants about the flag's significance and fostering patriotism.