Worker of the Week specializes in masonry

Moises Cardona, a seasoned business contractor with over 15 years of experience, is the proud owner of MC Masonry Designs in Fallbrook. After completing his education at the School of Contractors in Temecula, Cardona has been providing top-notch services in masonry, concrete, pavers, exterior walls, handyman services, water proofing, and Astroturfing. He is dedicated to serving clients within a 30-mile radius of Fallbrook and is always looking to expand his business and community involvement. When he's not on the job, Cardona enjoys outdoor activities like mountain biking, cardio workouts, and bowling. He cherishes spending quality time with his wife and two children, often exploring national parks together.
