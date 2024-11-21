California gas prices set to rise again

California’s leaders seem determined to make life even more challenging and costly for families across our state. Recently, I shared how Assembly Bill X2-1, sponsored by Governor Gavin Newsom, passed the State Senate and gave the California Air Resources Board (CARB) the authority to mandate restrictions on gasoline distribution. This was alarming enough, but just days after the election, CARB has wasted no time in pushing policies that will only raise costs even higher.

On Friday, CARB approved updates to the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS): according to the Kleinman Center for Energy Policy, these updates could push California’s already highest-in-the-nation gas prices up by as much as $0.65 per gallon in the near term, $0.85 by 2030, and nearly $1.50 by 2035.

This is not just another statistic – it’s a real financial hit that will crush families across California, especially those who are already struggling with our sky-high cost of living. For lower- and middle-income families, this isn’t just a matter of inconvenience; it could make daily life unaffordable, forcing people to make difficult choices or even drive them out of the state.

I have called California home for over 35 years, raised my family here, and, like so many others, built a life I love. But watching these costs push families away is heartbreaking. Instead of policies that make staying in California an uphill battle, we deserve leadership that protects affordability and economic balance for everyone.

In case you ever wonder why gas is so much less expensive in other states (I know I do), this is a prime example. I will keep fighting and urge you to reach out to your state representatives to let them know how you feel.