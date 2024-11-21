Enjoying Friday Night movies at the Mission Theater

Why do so many Fallbrookians seem unaware of the joy of “going to the pictures” on Friday nights at the friendly Art Deco Mission Theater in the center of downtown Fallbrook? Could it be that only seniors have ever experienced the fun of a special date and a chance to enjoy a computer-and-TV-free evening with fellow film lovers? The theater holds 300 people, but Friday night attendance rarely reaches 100.

My “date” David and I have been regular movie goers there for the past few years. I always enjoy a glass of wine, while David buys popcorn in the lobby from 6 p.m. This is a great chance to chat with fellow guests including Roy Moosa – the mastermind behind this weekly walk down memory lane.

Then, between 6:30 and 7 p.m. we all head into the comfy classic playhouse to watch upcoming attractions and listen to an introduction of the movie of the night wonderfully researched by Roy Moosa himself.

Last Friday’s Academy Award winner was the brilliant 2019 UK production entitled “1917” which Roy had chosen to commemorate Veterans Day. To me as an English-born survivor of World War II – and obviously to the other 30+ moviegoers who attended – it was a dramatic reminder of that first World War and all its horrors.

The New York Times described the film’s plot as “one of the most catastrophic episodes of modern times” and others have justifiably described it as a “mind boggling technical achievement” that “wows audiences with both its stunning visuals and portrayal of an oft-overlooked chapter of military lore.”

Yes, you read that right in the last paragraph! I counted only 30 people who dared to experience the gripping drama of this nearly one-hour long experience of being “at war” – filmed at Shepperton Studios and along the banks of the River Tees in England depicting the trenches of northern France where British soldiers were lurking behind the Hindenburg Line on the Western Front..

What a shame that so few folk in Fallbrook are interested in reliving such key moments in world history! As always, as we slowly made our way to the lobby afterwards, we exchanged our feelings and reactions with other viewers: this time shock and mind-blowing horror lingered with all of us. My poor David said his hand was frozen as I had been gripping it so hard!

“1917” was a vivid reminder to me of what we Brits call “Remembrance Day” to commemorate the WWI “Armistice” that was signed on Nov. 11, 1918 – on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the month, at 11 o’clock… hence 11/11/11. Brits and other Europeans wear poppies as a sign of remembrance.

I was surprised to learn that most locals (especially younger ones) had never learned this. That’s why I wanted to write this letter to the Village News – to point out that one can learn so much by going to the classic movies that are shown at the Mission Theater every Friday night.

All you have to do is look at the Coming Attractions sign on the frontage of Mission Theater itself or on its website. We’re looking forward to some lighter fare in the next month including a Harry Potter movie next week, followed by “Grumpy Old Men,” “It Happened on 5th Avenue,” “Love Actually,” and on Dec. 20 a timely Disney movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Many thanks to Roy Moosa. Hoping to see more friends at “the pictures” soon.

Sue Thorne