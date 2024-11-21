Savoring Trump's victory

On Nov. 5, a wave of optimism washed over America, bringing a renewed sense of patriotism and a restored faith in our elections. After nine torturous years fending off the evil forces arrayed to destroy him, Trump would ride atop a cresting wave of populism to emerge from the throes of political anarchy as our 47th President.

It was a victory unequaled in modern times – putting an exclamation point on an embittered campaign fought by and for America's working class. Incensed by the endless acrimony targeting Trump and the MAGA movement, millions of Americans would defy the odds makers and the political pundits to sweep all seven of the swing states, handing Trump and the Republicans a resounding win.

Many first-time voters and long-time Democrats from Alaska to Arizona, Florida to Tennessee would cross party lines to vote for Trump. Some would walk precincts; others would text and make phone calls, while thousands would brave the elements for hours to vote to reclaim our nation from the untenable alien invasion and to bring an end to the pain and suffering inflicted on American families by the Democrat's inflationary policies.

Were the election results a referendum on the Democrat's policies or a political reckoning resulting from an ideological realignment of the two parties? Undeniably, the landslide victory was both. It's safe to say voters did not buy the tall tales Democrats were telling. Truth prevailed on Election Day, weaving through all the venom spewed from the mouths of the Trump haters to deliver a crushing defeat to Kamala's campaign!

Ultimately, Americans of all skin tones were unimpressed with Kamala's abysmal record as Border Czar and dismayed by her economic ineptness. Her penchant for regurgitating lies and spouting nonsequiturs left little doubt in the voters' minds that she lacks the gravitas and the critical skills to hold the keys to the kingdom.

As Democrats scramble to do a postmortem on the election results, they may want to consider striking CRT and DEI from their party's platform; both Marxist manifestations meant to destabilize our society, deconstruct the nuclear family, and decapitate capitalism.

It may be wise for the Democrats to stop endorsing the practice of mutilating children's genitalia in the name of gender dysphoria and to scrap their indefensible position of allowing men to compete in women's sports. That is, of course, if they want to remain politically viable. But then, I suspect they will double down on all these repugnant ideas rather than confront the errors of their ways anytime soon.

At the risk of sounding insensitive to the fragile feelings of the sniveling Harris supporters, I must say I rather enjoyed watching the whimpering windbags on CNN and MSNBC commiserating over Trump's victory! It was a victory for the ages worthy of raising a tall glass of adult beverage to celebrate this auspicious occasion!

And now for the toast: Congratulations, President Trump, for your historic victory, and cheers to all you red-blooded American Patriots for manning the ramparts to get him elected!

Dave Maynard