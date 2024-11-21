Thank You, Fallbrook Music Society and Bob Freaney

Bravo! Outstanding! Incredible! These are just a few of the exclamations from the audience regarding the recent piano performance of Svetlana Smolina. It is a rare treat to experience such spectacular musical artistry, and even more remarkable to attend such an event right here at Fallbrook’s Mission Theater!

As president of FMS, Bob Freaney continues to dazzle us with an outstanding variety of exceptional, talented musicians.

Mark your calendar for Sunday, Dec. 15, for “A Take 3 Christmas.” This delightful group is returning for a festive string program at 2 p.m. at the Bob Burton Center. Be sure to check https://www.fallbrookmusicsociety.org/ for upcoming events. Tickets can be purchased online, plus children 18 and under can attend free!

Give yourself and others the gift of music.

Sandra Forrest