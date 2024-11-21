Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Thank You, Fallbrook Music Society and Bob Freaney

Last updated Nov 22, 2024 10:10pm0
Share

Bravo! Outstanding! Incredible! These are just a few of the exclamations from the audience regarding the recent piano performance of Svetlana Smolina. It is a rare treat to experience such spectacular musical artistry, and even more remarkable to attend such an event right here at Fallbrook’s Mission Theater!

As president of FMS, Bob Freaney continues to dazzle us with an outstanding variety of exceptional, talented musicians.

Mark your calendar for Sunday, Dec. 15, for “A Take 3 Christmas.” This delightful group is returning for a festive string program at 2 p.m. at the Bob Burton Center. Be sure to check https://www.fallbrookmusicsociety.org/ for upcoming events. Tickets can be purchased online, plus children 18 and under can attend free!

Give yourself and others the gift of music.

Sandra Forrest

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 11/23/2024 02:14