The double standard of special session

You may have heard that Governor Newsom is convening a special session to “‘Trump-Proof’ states liberal policies.” That’s an interesting thought. In fact, let’s take it a step further. What if our local municipalities adopted a similar approach to safeguard their common-sense policies from overreach by Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta?

As the Governor and Attorney General prepare for a legal fight with the federal government, they appear intent on using taxpayer dollars with little regard for the cost. California’s budget has ballooned to nearly $300 billion, including a robust discretionary fund for the Attorney General’s office.

Meanwhile, local communities like those in our 32nd District are being inundated with mandates to construct high-density housing, often far exceeding what cities have planned for in their general plans. These mandates not only strip away local control but also bypass the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), raising questions about whether environmental policies are applied consistently or only when politically convenient.

You would expect that to implement these policies there would be a comprehensive plan to fund the necessary infrastructure to support the large-scale construction of high-density residential projects right? Wrong. Already grappling with traffic congestion and strained infrastructure, these areas are now being forced to absorb more growth without proper planning, resources, or support. No plan is in place for these communities to prepare for an influx of residents, who will not only need roads and freeways, but access to water, sewer, electricity, gas, schools, healthcare… you get the point.

Furthermore, there is no strategy in place to create a more favorable environment for attracting businesses and creating job opportunities in these affected regions. To the contrary, the supermajority’s policies prioritize curbing the construction of roads and highways in favor of bike lanes and high-speed rail projects.

For those envisioning life in a 700-square-foot apartment, paying $2,500 per month, and commuting 60 miles on overburdened freeways, this approach is probably to your liking. For the rest of us, it simply doesn’t work.

Affordability is a critical concern. From housing to basic necessities, the cost of living has become increasingly unattainable for many families. High taxes, including some of the highest income, gas, and sales taxes in the nation, make it challenging for people to get by. Many families are being forced to make difficult choices, like cutting back on essentials or relocating to other states, just to make ends meet. Without meaningful action to address these high costs, California risks losing even more of its taxpayers.

Public safety is also top of mind. This shift was underscored by the overwhelming passage of Prop 36, signaling widespread dissatisfaction with the state’s experiment in progressive criminal justice reform—a key initiative supported by Governor Newsom and the legislative supermajority. The declining public support for lenient, “soft-on-crime” policies is clear to anyone paying attention. Yet, despite this strong message from voters, state leaders appear largely indifferent to these concerns.

Bonta argues that “California rejected him (Trump). We rejected his values. We rejected his agenda.” But this sentiment cuts both ways. Many counties and cities across California have similarly rejected the values and agenda of Newsom and Bonta. By their own logic, shouldn’t local governments have the same right to push back against state mandates that undermine their communities? Ironically, the defiance Newsom and Bonta champion in the state’s relationship with the federal government—ignoring mandates, filing lawsuits, and spending taxpayer money—seems to be precisely what they wish to deny local governments and our citizens.

I call on Newsom and Bonta to stop their politically motivated posturing over the President Elect, end the hypocrisy, and start thinking about how to responsibly address the critical damage being inflicted on all Californians as a result of their progressive policies. Housing affordability, infrastructure development, public safety, and the rising cost of living require immediate and thoughtful attention. Californians deserve leadership that puts people over politics and collaborates with local governments to create policies that work for everyone. Many Californians simply can’t afford to live here anymore.

The “special session” called for by the Governor should be shelved. We need to get back to work addressing the real issues in California.

Senator Kelly Seyarto, R-Murrieta

California 32nd District