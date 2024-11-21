To a specific Trump supporter

I’ve only “known” you for a short time. You first came into my life the night you stole my Harris/Walz sign from my front yard.

My husband and I got two additional signs, glued them to plywood, and secured them to our mailbox post. That didn’t stop you. We woke one morning to find you had stolen a second sign, damaging our mailbox post in the process. Your next move was to tape a Trump/Vance sign over the top of our last remaining Harris/Walz.

On Thursday morning, we awoke to what I hope was your final act: both signs you stole had been returned. You had drawn an “X” through one and written “Trump Won” on the back of the other. I won’t mention the other bits of “graffiti” you added to each. You dumped those signs on the walkway to our front door.

To this point, you – someone I’ve never met – have trespassed on our property, stolen from us, vandalized our mailbox post, littered our front walkway, and harassed a couple of senior citizens (that’d be us).

I’ve never met you because all of this happened at night.

Did you see it as your right to commit these crimes? Why didn’t you simply introduce yourself and have an open, honest political conversation with us? Why, instead, have you resorted to threatening and intimidating behavior? Did you intend to silence our voices? How far will you take this vendetta, one driven by the fact that we wouldn’t let you force us to stop endorsing our chosen presidential candidate?

What would you have done if your candidate hadn’t won the election?

I have shared my experience with many people, so you’ve achieved at least one thing thus far. You have perpetuated the negative stereotype that many have about Trump supporters.

Laine Gonzales