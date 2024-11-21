Quinonez, Miller each saddle two winners during Del Mar fall meet's first week

The 2024 Del Mar Thoroughbred Club fall meet began Oct. 31, and during the first week of the meet, San Luis Rey Training Center trainers Rolando Quinonez and Peter Miller each saddled two winners.

Quinonez and Miller each had a winner on the first day of the meet. Quinonez won the fourth race Oct. 31 with Everything Bugs Me while Miller’s win that day was in the sixth race with Game Warrior. Tisquantum won the first race Nov. 2 to give Quinonez wins in both of his starts the first week of the fall meet. Spirit Rules won the second race Nov. 3 to give Miller his second victory of the meet.

Ever...