Warriors fall short in football playoff match

Although a first-round CIF Division V-A playoff loss gave Fallbrook High School’s football team a season record of 0-11 for the 2024 season, the 34‑33 score Nov. 8 at Fallbrook was the closest the Warriors were all year to winning a game.

“I did expect it to be a close game,” said Fallbrook head coach Ross Johnson. “Both teams had some pretty good offensive weapons.”

The 242 rushing yards Monte Vista senior Alexander Villanueva gained against Fallbrook brought his season total to 2,104 in 11 games. “They had the leading running back in the whole county,” Johnson said. “I knew he was going to b...