Winton signs letter of intent with Fullerton State

Hana Winton signed a letter of intent to play collegiate softball at California State University, Fullerton.

High school seniors in certain sports were allowed to sign National Collegiate Athletic Association letters of intent on Nov. 13. The San Diego Sports Association and the CIF San Diego Section hosted a signing ceremony at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego that morning, and Winton signed her letter of intent there.

"I'm super excited, and it's a huge privilege to go play with an amazing team and amazing program. I'm ecstatic," Winton said.

"We're really proud of her," said Fallbrook softba...