VISTA – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints will hold a Community Christmas Festival, an interfaith celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, Dec. 14-15, from 5-8 p.m. at 451 W. Bobier, Vista. Free admission for all to come and enjoy live music, food, a live nativity and creche displays from around the world.

Submitted by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.