FUESD schools celebrate Unity Day with heartfelt activities promoting kindness and inclusion

Families across FUESD schools enjoy lunch on the lawn.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union Elementary School District schools celebrated Unity Day on Oct. 16 with a variety of inspiring activities, reinforcing themes of kindness, acceptance, and unity. Unity Day is an important day in the district's calendar, encouraging students to foster a positive, inclusive community through small acts of kindness and thoughtful gestures.

Students and staff participated in activities that encouraged creativity, collaboration, and compassion. Throughout the day, campuses were filled with colorful chalk messages of positivity written by students, adding bright and uplif...

 

