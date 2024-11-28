FWC raising funds for repairs

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman's Club is holding an online fundraiser to pay for much-needed repairs to the quaint blue buildings (circa 1876) at 238 W. Mission Road.

As a nonprofit service organization formed in 1907, they have strong ties to the community and utilize the buildings for many community events. They are seeking donations from the community to raise $15,000 to repair electrical, plumbing, structural, access, and roofing.

Donating is easy. Log in to their Better World Campaign by using https://fallbrookwomansclub.betterworld.org/campaigns/help-rebuild-fallbrook-womans-cl or scan the QR code and give.

Giving will help the Fallbrook Woman's Club repair their building so they can focus on philanthropic endeavors, and encourage women to improve this community through volunteering their time, talents and interests.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Woman's Club.