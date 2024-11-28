La Paloma Good News Club is up and running

FALLBROOK – The Good News Club is starting another year with an energy-filled program and children that are returning from last year. Leader Colleen Sharp asked "How could life be more of a surprise each week than to be with children? We have been up and running for a month now, and the kids are really great."

According to Sharp, they were able to purchase Children's Bibles because of generous donors and, with direction, children find out what God says about His son, Jesus. They can discover what Matthew and Mark did, or about Corinthians or Thessalonians. What does that mean? If someone doesn...