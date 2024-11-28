Santa Claus returns to Fallbrook for a meet & greet

FALLBROOK – Santa Claus returns to delight children of all ages this holiday season. Since time immemorial, generations of children have enjoyed the magic of a visit with the one-and-only Santa Claus. That cherished holiday tradition will return again in person to take pictures and visit with all the children, young and old.

To bring the wonder of the season closer to local children, the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery, in conjunction with Wreaths Across America and the local American Heritage Girls Troop, has asked Santa to spend some time with local children.

Santa will be available Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at 1177 Santa Margarita Drive. Residents can bring the whole family and shouldn’t forget their holiday wish list. Santa will also have a free early present for all the little ones.

Santa looks forward to seeing everyone soon and wishes Happy Holidays to all! For questions, call 760-980-0013.

Submitted by Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery.