Holiday cheer with Encore

FALLBROOK – Members of Encore Social Club continue to engage in an active season of holiday cheer!

As November winds down, Encore members enjoyed a beautiful evening of Wine & Dine hosted at a member's house. There was a delicious autumn-themed potluck of appetizers, dinner, and dessert. The atmosphere was warm and elegant, with lively conversation and infectious laughter.

Looking onward to December, the organization has planned a wonderful array of activities and events for the upcoming weeks. The month will open with a gathering at the beautiful Adobe Hill Winery on Dec. 1. The Christmas Lun...