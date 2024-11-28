Holiday cheer with Encore

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
FALLBROOK – Members of Encore Social Club continue to engage in an active season of holiday cheer!
As November winds down, Encore members enjoyed a beautiful evening of Wine & Dine hosted at a member's house. There was a delicious autumn-themed potluck of appetizers, dinner, and dessert. The atmosphere was warm and elegant, with lively conversation and infectious laughter.
Looking onward to December, the organization has planned a wonderful array of activities and events for the upcoming weeks. The month will open with a gathering at the beautiful Adobe Hill Winery on Dec. 1. The Christmas Lun...
