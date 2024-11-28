Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

It's a TAKE3 Christmas concert in Fallbrook

Last updated Nov 28, 2024
Internationally known musical artists TAKE3 take center stage on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. with their "TAKE3 Christmas" show at Bob Burton Center at Fallbrook High, 2400 S. Stage Coach Lane. Tickets and more info are available at www.fallbrookmusicsociety.org. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society presents TAKE3 in concert – in a wonderful afternoon of popular and familiar Christmas music that promises to get everyone into a festive spirit.

Back by popular demand, this genre-bending trio takes to the stage with their unmistakable style and infectious joy, which this time extends to their fabulous interpretations of Christmas Classics on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. at the Bob Burton Center.

The trio, (violin, cello, piano) led by superstar violinist Lindsay Deutsch, brings the refinement of a rigorous classical background and infuses it with rock-star ch...

 

